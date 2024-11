THE family of Kyle McDermott, who was tragically killed last month in Ballymagorry, have thanked local people for their support following his death.

Mr McDermott, who is originally from Burt in Co Donegal, died after an assault in the village on October 6. A 24-year-old man has since appeared in court charged with manslaughter.

Communicating through Strabane independent councillor, Jason Barr, Mr McDermott’s partner, parents, sister, brothers and extended family circle expressed their thanks to all those who sympathised with them in their recent sad loss.

Advertisement

A statement said, “We would like to convey our heartfelt appreciation to the emergency services and the staff at Altnagelvin Area Hospital. Thanks to all those who helped out at the wake, to those who supplied food and helped out in any way possible, and to our relatives, friends and neighbours for all their kindness, help and support, shown in so many ways. A special mention to Raymond Barr and the Brighter Ballymagorry Association for their efforts and support in recent weeks.

“Also to Fr Baker, Fr Brady and Fr Boland for their spiritual guidance and to Tony, Jason; and the staff at Quigley Funeral Directors, Strabane for the professional and dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. Also to the gravedigger and to Erin Carlin who sang so beautifully at Kyle’s Funeral. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, we trust this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of our sincere gratitude.”

Mr McDermott’s months mind Mass will be celebrated in St Angus’s Church, Burt on Friday (November 8) at 7pm.