Bursaries for students at CAFRE

  • 29 November 2022
Bursaries for students at CAFRE
Food Degree students at Loughry Campus were delighted to learn of the financial awards available for them to compete for at CAFRE. Teresa McCarney (Head of Food Education, CAFRE) joined Brooke Hamilton (Katesbridge), Hannah Jordan (Portadown), and Sam Robinson (Londonderry) to launch the Bursary and Scholarship programme at Loughry Campus.
