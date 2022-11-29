Bursaries for students at CAFRE

STUDENTS at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) have welcomed the launch of the 2022-23 Student Bursary and Scholarship Programme.

With a total cash value of £94,500 the programme is sponsored by leading agri-food and land-based businesses.

As CAFRE celebrates 25 years of bursary support, Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director, said, “The college management appreciate the generous financial commitment made by bursary and scholarship providers in supporting the next generation of talent entering the agriculture, food, horticulture and equine industries.

Advertisement

“At a time when many students are facing challenging financial pressures this support is especially welcomed.”

Bursary Awards, with a total value of £72,000, are open to all to first year students studying on Higher Education courses at Enniskillen, Greenmount and Loughry Campuses.

Forty-eight bursaries, each with a cash award of £1,500, will be presented to successful applicants in Semester 2.

Eric Long, who is the head of education service said, “CAFRE Higher Education students have welcomed the outstanding support shown by the industry in making this extremely generous and transformative investment in their future.”

For more information about Higher Education Degree courses at CAFRE visit www.cafre.ac.uk.