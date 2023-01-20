Female sex offender from Tyrone avoids jail

A FEMALE sex offender from Tyrone who repeatedly contacted her child victim while awaiting sentencing has avoided going to prison.

Eleanor Moore (29), from Craigavon Park, Fintona, admitted intentionally sexually touching a male child and communicating with him sexually between November 2020 and March 2021.

It was previously disclosed Social Services alerted police over concerns around Moore’s engagement with the boy.

When made aware of his age, she appeared “shocked” as he had claimed to be older.

However, contact continued and the relationship remained concerning, with the boy initially reporting Moore raped him, but he subsequently withdrew the complaint.

Examination of her phone found sexual communications with the boy as well as instructions to tell police he had lied about the alleged rape.

Moore was remanded on bail to have no contact with the child, however she breached this several times, on each occasion being found with him after repeated reports he was missing from home.

Following one arrest, a detective believed Moore would “continue to tell (boy) not to engage with” police or other services.

“There is a high-risk of child sexual exploitation. Social Services have made numerous reports of her continuing to engage with the child. It’s evident she shows no regard for bail conditions, despite charges for serious sexual offences with a child.”

When the case reached Dungannon Crown Court last November, Moore pleaded guilty and Judge Brian Sherrard ordered pre-sentence reports and directed Moore to sign the Sex Offender Register.

He remanded her on bail, highlighting the no contact condition.

But, as she awaited sentencing, the defendant breached the terms of her bail on a number of occasions by contacting her victim.

Following another breach earlier this week, Moore appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court yesterday and was remanded in custody overnight.

She was then brought before Dungannon Crown Court for sentencing today. Defence counsel contended she was a vulnerable person who displayed emotional immaturity and low intelligence.

The court heard that she had, “A very unsettled domestic history from a previous relationship. The victim was there for her, providing support which was something she never experienced previously … She thought she loved him.”

A defence-obtained psychologist’s report stated the relationship seemed to be, “A consequence of naivety, poor social judgment and the apparent opportunity for solace.”

Judge Sherrard said while Moore initially may not have known the victim’s age, she was, “Specially made aware by police, yet continued the sexual relationship with that knowledge.”

He felt the proffered, “Intellectual deficits are not readily apparent from text communications” with the victim, although accepted her social functioning is impaired.

The judge stressed no difference can be made between male and female offenders, but there must be analysis of each instance.

He told Moore, “Your behaviour was unambiguously wrong and you knew it to be wrong but continued regardless. It is of profound concern even at this juncture you are unable to offer insight into the possible significance of your behaviour. You lack responsibility and show limited victim awareness.”

Judge Sherrard imposed a three-year Probation Order, which will involve in-depth work to address Moore’s offending behaviour.

She will remain on the Sex Offender Register for five years and subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for the same duration.