Final farewell to GAA legend ‘Big Art’

THE funeral of one of the most important figures in the history of gaelic games took place in St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon on Friday afternoon.

Art McRory, who was best known for the indelible mark he made on Tyrone GAA, was described during the service as ‘a compassionate and intelligent man who always had an eye open to the needs of others’.

The congregation sat in silence as Dean Kevin Donaghy gave an overview of the public and private life of the man known affectionately as ‘Big Art’.

His homily touched upon Art’s talent as a footballer, honesty as a manager, and kindness as a family man and friend.

“Art married Helen Corr, who he had known from childhood, she growing up on the Donaghmore Road and Art in nearby William Street.

“As his three children came along, Art supported and encouraged them to engage with life and to achieve their highest potential.

“Along with Helen,” said Fr Donaghy, “he was delighted to see his children progress through school, then university, and on into successful careers.”

Art was also a proud and thoughtful grandfather, who, according to Dean Donaghy, always kept the freezer stocked with a strong supply of ice lollies.

“It is only right, however,” reflected Fr Donaghy, “to recognise that Art is probably best known to people in this congregation for his time at the football.”

He first noted Art’s lifelong involvement with Dungannon Clarke’s as a player, then later as a manager and committee member.

“He was a man who was so central and vital to all that went on at the Clarke’s.”

However, though Art’s contribution to his local club made him an icon in his hometown, it was his involvement with Tyrone GAA that he earned him a heroic reputation that stretched across the country.

“Art played for Tyrone at both minor and senior level, winning an All Ireland Junior medal in 1968, before managing the senior team for 15 years in total, across three separate spells.

“He was the first manager to take Tyrone seniors to an All Ireland final in 1986, doing the same again in 1995.

“He was the first manager to win a National League title for the county, alongside his great friend Eugene McKenna, and also won five Ulster Championships.”

But, despite all the time and energy that Art put into gaelic football, still he found more to invest in other interests and passions.

“Many will also know him for basketball, for his time as a player with the Belfast Celtics, and then for helping introduce basketball in St Patrick’s College, Dungannon, where he served as vice principal.”

The service was beautifully decorated with the music of Dungannon Comhaltas, which, as Dean Donaghy pointed out, was another group that Art was involved in from its inception.

“He was also a founding member and past chairman of Dungannon Gaelic Forum, and the once chair of the greyhound coursing club.”

Turning away from his illustrious list of credentials as a sporting and community man, Fr Donaghy then turned to Art’s character and personality.

“His family say that he was never behind the door about saying what he thought, but that he was also always very kind at heart.

“He was always very proud of his grandchildren, supporting them in their interests and encouraging them in all of their undertakings,” reflected Fr Donaghy.

“He was also committed to ensuring that all his wider family would gather frequently – those days were very important to him, as was his strong religious faith.”

Citing just a few of the complimentary tributes that were paid to him in the days following his death, Fr Donaghy said Art was ‘one of the greats of gaelic games’.

“On the RTE main evening news on Wednesday, Art was described as ‘a gaelic football giant, who summed up all that is good about gaelic games’.”

“Art,” concluded Dean Donaghy, “was someone who left so many people better off, not just by playing under him, but knowing him.”

When the Mass ended and the music ceased, Art McRory’s remains were taken to St Patrick’s Cemetery, Donaghmore, where he was finally laid to rest.