Fintona pub famous for quirky sign put up for sale

A well-known Tyrone pub has been put up for sale.

McAtees Bar on Fintona’s Main Street has been operating as a public house since 1910.

The popular pub is famous for its back-to-front sign.

Advertisement

The business looks set for a new era after the owners placed it on the market.

The selling price has not been indicated on online advertisements.

The advertisement details states that the pub was the subject of a ‘purpose rebuild’ in 2004.

“The ground floor customer area is of an open plan nature and designed and furnished to a quirky interior, fitting of the venue with booths and long table seating, which leads to an impressive outdoor beer garden/smoking area,” it adds.

“Ancillary areas include customer WCs, stores and a ground floor thermostatically controlled chill room.

“A modern fully fitted kitchen is situated to the rear of the premises with loading facilities onto the back carpark/yard. The premises benefit from oil fired central heating and a dumbwaiter elevator leading from the kitchen to the first floor.

Advertisement

“The first-floor accommodation comprises of a large storage area, additional toilets and office. The first floor is accessed via a separate side stairwell, which is open from the main bar area also. The area provides significant space for further hospitality development and should be able to cater for an additional circa 80 covers if desired.”