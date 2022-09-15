FODC confirms arrangements for bank holiday

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council confirms arrangements for the provision of Services on Monday September 19 2022 following the announcement that Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral will take place on this date and it has been declared as a Bank Holiday.

Household bin collections which are scheduled to take place on Monday September 19, will now take place on Saturday September 17 2022. We would ask that residents present their bins by 7am on that date and that you inform your family, friends and neighbours who may not have access to social media or the website. All Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Monday 19 September 2022.

The Council’s administrative buildings and venues including The Townhall, County Buildings and the Connect Centre, Killyvilly Works Depot, Ardhowen Theatre and Enniskillen Castle Museums, Enniskillen and The Grange, Strule House and Connect Centre, Gortrush Depot and Strule Arts Centre will be closed.

Advertisement

The four Leisure Centres (Fermanagh Lakeland Forum, Omagh Leisure Complex, Bawnacre Centre and Castle Park Centre) and the four Community Centres (CKS, Hospital Road and Strathroy, Omagh and the West End Centre, Enniskillen) will also be closed.

The Marble Arch Caves will be closed, however, parking and toilet facilities will be available at Killykeegan Nature Reserve from 10am to 4pm for anyone visiting the Cuilcagh Mountain Boardwalk.

All Council Services and facilities will resume normal opening hours on Tuesday September 20 2022.