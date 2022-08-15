Tyrone man dies in drowning incident

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Tyrone man who tragically drowned while swimming in the River Barrow, Co Carlow on Wednesday evening.

Patrick Morris will be laid to rest at the Church of St John the Baptist, Galbally today (Monday).

Mr Morris, aged in his 40s and who lived at Castledermot in Co Kildare, was enjoying the warm conditions with a number of friends when he decided to go for a swim in the river.

However, he got in to diffculties and died after being being pulled from the river.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said, “We are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the recovery of a body from the River Barrow in Graiguecullen, Co Carlow at approximately 9.20pm on Wednesday, August 10.

“A man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was conveyed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem took place.”

A young woman has described how she tried to save Mr Morris.

Siobhán Ryan, from Graiguecullen, Co Carlow, told the Irish Daily Mail, “He kept going under and coming back up, but when he didn’t resurface I knew something was wrong.

“The guy beside me said he couldn’t swim so I decided to take off my shoes and jump in as I’m very competent in the water.”

Ms Ryan said she was sure Mr Morris would be fine once emergency first aid was administered.

She added, “I’m very upset that this person lost his life. It just doesn’t feel real to be honest.”

Mr Morris is the brother of well-known musician Bernadette Morris, who took to social media to thank the emergency services and the people who tried to save her brother.

“Thanks so much to the emergency services and all those who assisted at the scene,” Bernadette said.

Mid Ulster District councillor, Sean McGuigan, who is a neighbor of the Morris family, said that the local community was in ‘shock’ at the circumstances surrounding Patrick’s death.

Cllr McGuigan stated, “Patrick’s death has shocked the local community. He has lived away for a while now but came to visit his mother regularly. I was very saddened to hear of his death and the circumstances surrounding it.

“I wish to send my condolences to Patrick’s entire family.”

Mr Morris’s Funeral Mass will take place at the Church Of The Assumption, Tullyallen at 11am today (Monday) with interment afterwards in the cemetery of the Church of St John the Baptist, Galbally.