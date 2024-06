A FUNDRAISING coffee evening will be held next week to raise funds for a young mother from Gillygooley who is going through cancer treatment in New Zealand.

Louise Scott (43) was diagnosed with breast cancer while she was still pregnant with her daughter Lily.

Since then, she has been through multiple treatments including a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

Louise has had to pay for a lot of her medical expenses due to the health care system in New Zealand, where she now lives with her partner Craig and their daughter.

Sadly, tests revealed that the cancer had spread to her liver and was now at stage four – the most severe level.

Funds from the coffee evening being held at Gillygooley Orange Hall on Wednesday, June 26 at 7pm will go towards helping to pay for Louise’s medical costs.

Last month, Louise’s family launched a GoFundMe page which has raised a remarkable £52,000 so far.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, Louise’s sister, Andrea Rennie, said she was grateful to everyone who had donated so far.

She said, “The amount of money that has been raised is amazing and completely overwhelming.

“We had a goal of raising £25,000, but, within a couple of days, we had raised quite a bit more than that.

“As a family, we would like to thank all the people who have donated.”

Andrea added, “The money will be used to fund any further treatment Louise may need.

“She is currently going to private sessions and in discussions with a medical team in the UK.

“If the current medication she is on fails, then the next drugs she will need will have to be self-funded.”