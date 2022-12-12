Further tragedy for Dungannon

THE second young student from St Patrick’s College in Dungannon to die in tragic circumstances has been described as someone who always checked that others were all right.

Year 11 student, Fabian Dabrowski Dos Santos, was found dead in his home in the town.

It follows the tragic death of Matthew McCallan (15), who was also a student at the college.

Advertisement

In an online post, the school paid tribute to the young boy.

“We have learned of the untimely passing of our Year 11 student Fabian Dabrowski Dos Santos. Sometimes words are just not enough,” the school said.

“Fabian was such a lovely boy, gentle and caring. He was one of the kindest young people you would ever meet. Fabian thought of others before himself and he always made sure that others were okay – it was just his nature and this stood out about Fabian since he joined us in Year 8 – he took others under his wing and was such a good friend.

“Fabian enjoyed football and was a keen and competitive gamer and he loved to draw and refine his skill.

“He enjoyed working in groups to complete projects and tasks. He is pictured at our recent Year 11 Learning Together Wreath Making Workshop preparing their stall for the Christmas Fayre.”

Expressing his sympathies to the family of the young boy, local independent councillor for Dungannon, Barry Monteith, said the tragedy had further compounded the grief of the community.

“Our community has been reeling following the death of Matthew McCallan and this is another terrible tragedy,” he said.

Advertisement

“St Patrick’s College is one of our best local schools and they are having a very tough week. The staff there are excellent and I know that they will do all that is need to support the young people in the school to deal with the traumatic week that they have had.”

The PSNI have said that enquiries into the death are ongoing.