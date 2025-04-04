Future of Strabane Courthouse still being considered

THE Minister of Justice says the future of Strabane Courthouse has still not been decided.

There have been concerns in recent years that the courthouse in Strabane could close as part of a reduction in the number of courts across the North.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said no final decision has been taken as what lies ahead for the historic legal building.

Advertisement

She was responding to an Assembly question from West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, who asked for an update on the future of the local courthouse and the detail any capital improvements to the building in the last three years.

Mrs Long said Strabane Courthouse was designated as a Hearing Centre and is opened for two days per week, primarily for the delivery of magistrates’ court business.

“The publication of its Estate Strategy in December 2023 was an important milestone for NICTS (Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Services), as it provides a long-term framework for investment over the next decade and beyond.

“To implement the Strategy, NICTS is using data and evidence to baseline the existing estate against the agreed Strategic Outcomes and to develop prioritised investment delivery plans in the context of the finite resources available.

“The future use of Strabane Courthouse will form part of this process,” added the Justice Minister.

Mrs Long said in the last three years, capital improvements to the building have involved upgrades to the environmental controls and Wifi throughout the building, and the installation of automatic meter reading systems and video conferencing technology.