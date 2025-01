By Alan Rodgers

OFFICIALS from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) are evaluating whether a failure to adequately consult with the Republic on plans for a goldmine near Greencastle constitutes an ‘impediment’ to the continuation of a public inquiry.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd is expected to be consulted on the matter either tonight or tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

The issue has cast uncertainty over the hearings currently underway at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, raising anger and concern among local residents opposed to the goldmine plans. Opponents, who are participating as third parties in the inquiry, have voiced fears about the toll the uncertainty is taking on their mental wellbeing.

The issues which have led to the doubts over the immediate future of the inquiry centre on a consultation process with Donegal County Council on the potential transboundary impact of the goldmine if it is given the go-ahead.

Legal representatives for the DfI acknowledged that documents relating to the plan were published, but only online and at the end of a ‘long line’ of links. There are also concerns that the proper planning references were not included and that the advertisement process could have been better.

The DfI’s legal representatives agreed that there had been ‘some technical breaches’ of legislation requiring full and ready access to justice for members of the public, and that they were currently consulting with officials from the Department as to whether future action should be taken.

Commissioner Jacqueline McFarland then asked whether this difficulty in accessing information represented a ‘potential impediment’ to the inquiry.

“No, depending on the discussions that we are having with the Department,” the barrister added.

The Commissioner has asked that the issue be resolved by tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

Earlier, the consultation process with Donegal County Council was debated.

Toni Devine, who lives in the Inishowen area of Donegal, said that she became aware of the so-called transboundary issues on November 24, 2024, and that they were given until January 6 last to complete their contribution to the consultation process.

She said that, with the Christmas and New Year period, there was not enough time to do the research required to make a submission. Ms Devine added that she felt aggrieved that this would be the case.

But the DfI said that it had first contacted Donegal County Council on April 29, 2024 and had subsequently ‘chased’ them on three further dates in June, September and November in relation to the consultation.

Their barrister said that they had ‘decided to do it (the consultation) when we decided to do it’.

“It was ample time. It was considered in April, which provided ample time. It is not the DfI’s fault that Donegal County Council have inadequate procedures.”