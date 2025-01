A PUBLIC inquiry into a controversial goldmine proposal in Greencastle has highlighted community fears that cyanide could be reintroduced if the project is approved.

The inquiry, held at the Strule Arts Centre, drew more than 100 attendees to the public gallery for its opening day. Discussions centred on the potential use of cyanide in the extraction of gold, silver, and other minerals from the Sperrin Mountains.

Dalradian, the North American mining company behind the project, removed cyanide from its extraction plans over five years ago.

At the inquiry, the company’s legal representatives reiterated that there was ‘absolutely no intention’ to reintroduce cyanide in future operations.

They also confirmed that any move to include cyanide would require a new planning application.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) stated it was satisfied that the use of cyanide had been removed from the current application.

Despite these assurances, objectors were sceptical.

Cormac McAleer, one of the opponents, claimed that, while cyanide use may now be excluded from the plans locally, it would simply be shifted to Nova Scotia in Canada.

He also suggested that the project may not be economically viable without cyanide.

Another objector, Patrick Haughey, said that many people opposed to the plan remain ‘convinced’ that cyanide will be reintroduced at a later stage.