Grass-cutting begins after concerns over ‘overgrown’ roundabouts

THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said that its workers are ‘progressing through’ grass-cutting operations in the Omagh area, after local residents raised concerns over the ‘overgrown’ nature of a number of roundabouts entering the town.

One person who contacted the Tyrone Herald said that the roundabouts were usually festooned with flowers at this time of year, but that they were in ‘poor condition’ at the moment.

Some concerned residents have claimed that the overgrown vegetation was affecting the sight lines for motorists.

Among the roundabouts mentioned were at the start of the Hospital Road, the nearby A5 ‘Park and Share’ at Crevenagh Road and also on the A5 heading for Drumquin.

But in a statement, the DfI said that they had to cut about 45,000km of grass verges across the North.

“In Omagh, the department’s environmental contractors commenced the first grass cut on May 29, and they are currently progressing through their works schedule, which should take approximately six weeks to complete,” they added.

“Priority is currently being given to those within the urban/rural environment, where road safety is of paramount importance, before progressing to those roads deemed to be of lesser risk.

“From this year, a single swathe will be cut along the verges on the strategic road network twice per year. Other areas that are needed for road safety purposes, such as sight lines at junctions, will also be cut at least twice each year. A similar approach will be introduced on the rural road network.”

The department’s budget for roads has been gradually reduced due to funding problems in recent years.

DfI says that anyone wanting further details, or to report problems with grass verges or trees, should visit the NI Direct website.