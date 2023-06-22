Green light for Foundry Lane reburb scheme

PLANNING permission was set to be granted last night (Wednesday) for a major refurbishment scheme on the Foundry Lane area of Omagh.

Members of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s planning committee were expected back a recommendation to approve the scheme, which has been boosted by significant funding from the Department for Communities.

It has provided £250,000 in grant aid for the project, which, in total, will cost nearly £300,000.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council hopes that the scheme will improve the appearance of the Foundry Lane area, and make it more attractive and accessible for pedestrians.

The proposal includes new granite paving slabs, kerbing, lighting improvements, street furniture and improvements to the systems for the drainage of surface water.

It is also intended that there will be bollards, street benches for people to sit on and cycle stands.

First opened in 1986, the Foundry Lane area runs from High Street to Kevlin Avenue.

A shop front scheme is also being envisaged once the refurbishment work is completed.

“The works are all of a high quality design and appearance, and will not harm any of the existing businesses or any sensitive receptors along the laneway or nearby,” the council said in a supporting planning statement.

Work on the scheme is expected to start in the next few months.

It will also improve connectivity with High Street, Market Street, George’s Street and John Street.