Green light for new homes on former Tyrone County Hospital site

WORK is expected to start soon on the construction of 164 new homes on the site of the former Tyrone County Hospital in Omagh.

In a £25 million scheme, south Derry-based developer, South Bank Square Ltd is intending to build 55 detached, 80 semi-detached, ten townhouses, 12 apartments and seven bungalows on the historic site

Last summer, the former buildings associated with the hospital were demolished and the majority of the site cleared to allow for the start of construction.

The site of the hospital, which closed in 2017, was acquired by South Bank Square in 2020. Following a significant planning application process, it has this week secured permission to develop 164 new residential homes on the 20-acre site, including a mix of detached, semi-detached, townhouse and apartment dwellings.

Martin Mallon of South Bank Square Limited said: “Securing planning permission for this new development on a prime site in Omagh is fantastic news and the result of the hard work and support of many people, including our own design team and various local stakeholders.