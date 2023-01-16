Half marathon places sell out

EACH of the spaces available in the Omagh Half Marathon run and walk have now been sold out, ahead of the popular race which is scheduled to take place on a 13.1 mile route around the town at the end of March.

Organisers have capped the number of entrants at this figure, but have said that a small number of entries for the 5k remain available. It is anticipated that around 3,000 Half Marathon and 5K runners and Half Marathon walkers will take to the roads around Omagh for the event on Sunday, March 26.

The Half Marathon is the town’s largest mass-participation event annually. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, but returned in 2022. The event is now in its 33rd year and has strongly retained its popularity for runners not only from the local areas but also throughout Ireland and further afield.

Advertisement

The announcement that the event has sold out came as runners continued their training programmes.

A spokesperson for the Half Marathon said that they were delighted with the response of so many athletes.

“We are delighted with the response of so many people to the Half Marathon which has now sold out,” they added.

“We would like to wish everyone now preparing for the Half Marathon the very best of luck and look forward to seeing them in Omagh on March 26.”