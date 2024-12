For more than 20 years, Hazel McGuigan has been the heart of the Campsie community, managing the Hub and serving as chairperson of the Campsie Residents Association.

Last week, she announced her retirement from both roles, citing her desire to spend more time with family following the loss of her son, Steven, earlier this year.

Steven McGuigan passed away in May from a grade four brain tumour, a loss Hazel described as ‘profoundly impactful’.

She shared that his diagnosis in December 2022 and the subsequent difficult treatment led her to re-evaluate her priorities.

“In May, my son died, and I didn’t get to spend as much time with him as I would have liked,” said Hazel.

“After ten years as chairperson and all my time at the Hub, I realised I wanted to spend as much quality time as I can with my other son, Colin, and his family.”

Reflecting on her time at the Hub, which she has managed since 2004, Hazel said, “We’ve done great work here, and we’ve supported some brilliant community groups.

“I think it’s my time to let someone else take care of the place.”

The Hub has hosted a range of groups and organisations, including Aware NI, Cancer Focus, the Huntington’s Disease Association, and local initiatives such as Syrian families and The Saturday Club.

Born and raised in Campsie, Hazel’s dedication to her community is deeply rooted.

“I am Campsie born-and-bred, as was my mother. Growing up, we were always taught the importance of helping people, and that’s stayed with me,” she said.

Hazel described the strength of the community through challenging times, such as bombings and floods.

“I raised my family in Campsie, and there has always been a tremendous sense of community spirit here.

“We’ve been bombed, flooded, and faced a lot of issues throughout the years, but the community has stood strong and always had each other’s backs. I have had brilliant neighbours and friends, and people have always been welcoming in the area.

“The reason I love the place is that it has always been somewhere that someone can start a new life, and people aren’t too nosy or interested in why you’ve moved here.”

A founding member of the Campsie Residents’ Association, Hazel said the group was created to ensure residents had a united voice.

“We wanted to work together to lobby politicians and get things done for our community. We’ve achieved so much over the years.”

Hazel also highlighted the importance of groups like Aware NI, which provides free mental health counselling at the Hub.

“I’ve attended sessions myself, and they’ve helped me a lot. Mental health is so important, and there’s no shame in asking for help,” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude for the friendships she’s built, particularly through her work with The Saturday Club and the Syrian refugee families.

“I would never have met the people from The Saturday Club if it wasn’t for the Hub. At first, I wasn’t sure how to interact, but over time I’ve made so many friends and watched them grow up. It’s been a privilege,” said Hazel.

“The same goes for the Syrian families who use the Hub.

“I’ve made great friends within their community, and I would never have had those connections without my work at the Residents Association.”