THE process of erecting dual language signs across the local district is experiencing a ‘huge backlog’, Fermanagh and Omagh District councillors have heard.

At a recent Regeneration and Community committee meeting, members appealed for an increase in capacity to work through the backlog in applications for the new signs in both English and Irish – with applications dating back as far as three years ago, still not processed.

DUP and UUP councillors recorded their opposition to the implementation of dual language signs, stating that they fail to see the ‘value for money’.

Cllr Barry McElduff, said, “As far as I’m concerned, where people are making requests, the system is too slow and I personally would like to see capacity built-in to respond to the demand.

“For the Irish language to be opposed, month in and month out, by the UUP and DUP is disappointing and it doesn’t reflect where people are at.”

Cllr Glenn Campbell said, “There is a huge backlog… Unlike the Unionist parties present, I don’t get anyone complaining about these signs and people actually want signage, and roads to be accessible for emergency services and they don’t have any issue in the vast majority of cases, with the dual language signage.