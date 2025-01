SALES of the ‘Love Strabane Gift Card’ have risen by almost 50 per-cent in the last year thanks to the dedication of people in the town choosing to spend their money with local businesses.

Altogether, the sales of the card totalled £43,900 in 2024, a figure which represents a 45 per-cent increase from 2023.

Kieran Kennedy, Chair of Strabane BID said: “We are really delighted to report such strong sales of the ‘Love Strabane Gift Card’ during 2024.

“We know many people recognise the benefits of purchasing the gift card as a present, especially at Christmas time, as it means the recipient has an incredible range of over 70 local businesses to choose where they can spend the gift card.

“The first few months of the year can be difficult for many businesses so it’s reassuring to know that there is £43,900 already pledged to the local economy and I would encourage anyone with a gift card to consider spending it over the next few months to help businesses at this difficult time of the year.”