This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Huge demand for places as Omagh Half Marathon sells out again

  • 29 January 2025
Huge demand for places as Omagh Half Marathon sells out again
SPAR Omagh Half Marathon race director Michael Ward with Henderson's representative, Darcey Wilson and 2023 and 2024 race winner, Gary Hegarty.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 29 January 2025
3 minutes read

Related posts:

Omagh duo perform well in world championships in New Zealand Running programme in memory of Enda starts again next week Tributes to Omagh woman dedicated to caring for other people

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn