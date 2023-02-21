Ideas sought for new projects to promote peace and reconciliation

Members of the public are being asked to bring forward project ideas that they believe would make a ‘significant and lasting’ contribution to peace and reconciliation in the Omagh district.

As part of the second stage of the PEACEPLUS Partnership consultation process, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is holding an event in the Strule Arts Centre tomorrow (Tuesday), from 12 noon to 2pm.

This will be followed by two online meetings, via Zoom, on Wednesday from 7pm to 8.30pm and Thursday, March 2 at the same time.

Working with a budget commitment of €5.6 million under Investment Area 1.1 ‘Building Peaceful and Thriving Communities’, the PEACEPLUS Partnership is guiding the co-design process to identify local key priority projects that will promote peace and prosperity across the district.

The second stage of the process will bring forward the key findings identified at stage one and explore further potential project ideas/concepts.

Cllr Matthew Bell, chair of the PEACEPLUS Partnership, said, “We encourage communities to continue to get involved and take part in the stage two consultation to bring forward project ideas that will ultimately make a significant and lasting contribution to peace and reconciliation in our district.”

It is anticipated that a plan will be developed and submitted to the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) by October 2023 for review and approval with delivery starting April 2024.

For further information on the consultation process and to register for an online event please contact the PEACEPLUS team by email on peace@fermanaghomagh.com or by telephone at 0300 303 1777.