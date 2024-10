A SPECIALIST team from the Department of Health is to begin engaging with the Carrickmore Health Centre as plans for a new surgery in the area take a step forward.

It comes just three months after the Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, revealed that new facilities for GPs and other health staff in the area were now a priority.

The Primary Care Infrastructure Development team (PCID) is working with Carrickmore Health Centre, the Department for Health Estates and the Western Trust to agree the next steps for a potential new health centre in Carrickmore.

Responding to a written question from West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, Mr Nesbitt said that they were working with the practice partners and management to explore options to meet the short-term needs of the practice.

“In addition, the PCID have been working with a range of stakeholders, to include Department of Health colleagues, Trusts and NI General Practitioners committee to agree a prioritisation approach to the development of an investment priority for HSC-owned premises,” Mr Nesbitt added.

“This prioritisation plan for a number of Trust projects, including Carrickmore Health Centre, has now been completed and the PCID team will now commence engagement with the Carrickmore Practice.

“The project will be subject to the usual business case approvals to include any potential revenue costs as well as capital costs.

“Timings will be dependent on the outcome of this process and approval of funding via the Department’s overarching future capital plan.”

Earlier this year, the Department of Health designated the Carrickmore facility as a ‘priority for capital investment’.

This followed persistent concerns from doctors and staff over severe accommodation issues impacting patient care and staff efficiency.

The prioritisation of the health centre is being seen as a crucial step forward towards addressing the problems facing the surgery.

Carrickmore councillor, Roisin Devine-Gallagher, said that the announcement from the Department for Health was a ‘small, but important step forward’.

“We need to ensure that the process of addressing the concerns surrounding Carrickmore Health Centre is continued,” she said.

“There are currently 10,000 patients registered with Carrickmore Health Centre. A re-developed health centre there would provide the opportunity to completely revamp GP and other available services in the locality. That is extremely important.”