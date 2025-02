AN inquest into the deaths of three people killed in a road traffic collision in Cookstown on Boxing Day 2022 is expected to take place in September.

Patrick Rogers (26), from Drapersfield, Cookstown, his mother-in-law, Mary Duffy (56), from Dungannon, and Jennifer Acheson (80), from Sandholes, all passed away when the vehicles in which they were travelling collided on the A29 between Dungannon and Cookstown on December 26, 2022.

At a preliminary hearing today at Laganside Court, Belfast, the coroner confirmed a final preliminary hearing will take place on June 9, further confirming that they are ‘making good progress’ towards the inquest.

Advertisement

It was also heard that the coroner is awaiting statements from two paramedics, and that a number of witness statements are currently outstanding.

The inquest is expected to take over a period of two days from September 15.