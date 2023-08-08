Interagency meeting to take place to discuss Derg flooding

DERRY City and Strabane District Council is to host an interagency meeting to discuss flood prevention measures in Castlederg, after last weekend’s flooding.

People were left devastated last month as flood waters entered homes and businesses throughout the area causing thousands of pounds of damage. There were numerous complaints by residents that there were not enough sandbags present and that the flood helpline number was inaccessible.

Sinn Féin councillor, Ruairí Mc Hugh raised the fallout from the recent flooding at council and received unanimous support for his call for an interagency meeting to be convened to discuss what can be done to prevent future flooding.

Cllr McHugh said, “At full council, I raised the fallout from the recent flooding in Castlederg and the surrounding hinterland. As well as extending solidarity to those who had their homes flooded, tribute was once again paid to the emergency services, statutory agencies and local community who helped with sandbags who helped to prevent even worse flooding.

“However, I made the point that while the rainfall was unprecedented and flooded areas that never flooded before, it did not absolve statutory agencies as some of the areas have experienced recurring flooding with very little done, despite repeated requests, to address causation issues such as gullies, soakaways and sheughs not being maintained.”

Cllr McHugh added, “I therefore made a call for a multi-agency meeting of local councillors, council officials and relevant statutory agencies to be convened as soon as possible to discuss what can be done to try and prevent future flooding in the area and to ensure better emergency planning and coordination.

“It is also clear that more resources need to be given to agencies to prevent future flooding as due to climate change this will happen more often.”