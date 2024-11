Local mother shares how Omagh charity Support 2gether comforted her through postnatal depression, giving her the strength to rebuild for her family

“You couldn’t put a price on the help I have received from Support 2gether – it quite literally saved my life and my son’s too.”

These are the words of Aine Donnelly, a local mother who has spoken of how Omagh charity Support 2gether helped her through the challenges of postnatal and antenatal depression and anxiety.

The 32-year-old, who lives in Dromore with her husband Kevin and their four children, reached out to Support 2gether after the birth of her second child – a decision that became pivotal for her health and recovery.

“I had a very tough, traumatic birth with Caoimhin – there was a lot of hurt there,” Aine explained.

Her second child spent time in the neonatal ward following a difficult delivery at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I remember being handed the baby, coming home, and being so traumatised from what had happened.

“I loved the bones of him, but was so numb to everything going on around me.”

Sixteen months later, Aine gave birth to her third child, Eire, whom she described as a ‘healing birth.’

But shortly afterward, her mood began to dip.

“There was no trigger or anything at this stage; I just began closing myself off and isolating myself.”

During this period, Aine became pregnant again but felt disconnected from the pregnancy.

“It’s not that I didn’t care or didn’t want the baby – the baby was so wanted.

“But I felt like I didn’t have time to think about me because my children needed to come first and needed my attention.”

During a session with Ciara at Support 2gether, Aine expressed her distress and said she was considering asking her doctor for an early delivery.

“I was only around 27 weeks then, so stressed I could see no way forward other than just to get this baby out.”

Recognising her fragile state, Support 2gether reached out to Aine’s husband, Kevin, and warned him she was nearing a crisis.

“I didn’t see it; I was totally numb to everything and didn’t see that I was causing myself – and possibly my baby – harm.

“Looking back now, it was a miracle I carried him to term.”

SUPPORT 2GETHER

For Aine, the impact of Support 2gether’s assistance has been beyond measure.

“It quite literally saved my life and Cuan’s too,” she said. “Without them, I wouldn’t have my family, and they’ve helped me be the mum that my children ultimately deserve.

“Being a mum is the best job in the world, but it’s full-on, and it’s hard.”

She added, “Having that real and genuine care from Support 2gether counts for a lot.”

Aine also stressed the importance of continued fundraising for the charity.

“People probably think they have so much money, but in reality, they need that and so much more. They’ve got lottery funding, but that only covers maybe one project – and there’s so much more they could be doing, like supporting and educating partners.

“They do so much untold work, not only for me but for countless other families.”

She concluded with a message to other mothers going through similar struggles: “It’s really tough, but I promise it does get better if you reach out for help.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”