AN Omagh man has been sentenced to four months’ imprisonment following an incident in which he restrained and assaulted a police detention sergeant.

Darryl Haughey, 31, of James Street, appeared via videolink at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing two charges of resisting and assaulting police.

The court heard that on August 24, 2023, while police were dealing with Haughey for a separate incident, he refused to cooperate with his arrest.

When officers attempted to place him in a police cell van, Haughey resisted and had to be taken to the ground.

Upon arrival at custody, Haughey lunged at the detention sergeant, attempting to bite his leg.

In the ensuing struggle, Haughey managed to restrain the sergeant, prompting officers to strike him to force him to release his grip.

The court was informed that Haughey had a record of 32 prior convictions, with this incident being one of several cases due to the number of charges against him

District Judge, Ted Magill, imposed a four-month period of imprisonment to run concurrently with the sentence Haughey is already serving.