KATHLEEN Ward was a remarkable person – not in any worldly sense, but rather in her ability to locate peace during even the most turbulent of times.

When she died last week, the Plumbridge woman was the oldest parishioner in Badoney Upper.

Over the course of her long life, she experienced what most people would consider a great share of suffering and loss.

Advertisement

Before her 98 years had elapsed, she had buried a husband (Gerald) and three children (Anne Elizabeth, Fintan and Carmel).

Such seemingly senseless and unjust bereavement can often engender bitterness and anger in a parent. Plenty of mothers who go through such traumas understandably lose their faith and grow resentful of the world.

However, even when the tides of life seemed to turn against Kathleen and the stormy seas threatened to swallow her up, she showed, time and again, an ability to somehow steer herself, and those around her, towards calmer shores.

In a word, Kathleen was a woman of astounding serenity; an exemplar of gentleness, kindness, humility, compassion and quiet, contagious cheer.

Her bright, tranquil disposition made her excellent company, and those who found themselves within her orbit cherished their time with her. Indeed, many people left encounters with Kathleen feeling like they had been part of something special.

As well as being a person who possessed a profound inner peace, Kathleen was also a witty woman too. She wielded an entertaining turn of phrase and had a way of looking at the world that was often humorous in its distinctness.

In the frighteningly fast changing century her life spanned, one where rage and fury sometimes seemed ready to set the world on fire, Kathleen provided many with a sense of comfort, safety and optimism.

Advertisement

When she passed away peacefully on January 8, surrounded by her loving family, Kathleen, despite her declining health, was said to still be a source of reassurance and equanimity for those who gathered by her bedside.

Kathleen was the beloved wife of the late Gerald and devoted mother of Patsy, Bernadette (Conway), Gerard, Martin, Susannah (Melleney), Terence, Paul, Catherine (Courtney), Joanne (McGrath) and the late Anne Elizabeth, Fintan and Carmel RIP. She was also a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother.