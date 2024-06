A 19-YEAR-OLD man who was stopped in Tyrone for using fake number plates was found to have ‘knuckle dusters’ in his car, a court has heard.

Ethan Traynor, of Moy Road, Armagh, charged with using fraudulent plates, possessing an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that, on March 13, police in the Moy spotted a Volkswagen Golf on Charlemont Street driving with fake number plates. Officers stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Traynor.

Advertisement

Upon further inspection, they identified the correct registration of the car and found the driver to not only be uninsured, but also driving whilst disqualified. Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle, recovering a set of ‘knuckle dusters’.

Traynor made full admissions at interview.

Deputy District Judge Ted Magill, in reference to Traynor’s previous record, noted that on February 27, the defendant was convicted of using fraudulent registration plates and driving without insurance, for which the 19-year-old received a six-month disqualification.

Defence counsel, Blaine Nugent, told the court that, whilst there was a ‘degree of premeditation’, Traynor showed responsibility and remorse.

Mr Nugent added that the ‘knuckle dusters’ found in the defendants car had no ‘sinister’ suggestion of being used. But the judge observed, “He didn’t just buy them for a laugh.”

Traynor was ordered to complete 120 hours of community service, as well as being handed a six-month jail term, suspended for three years by Judge Magill.

The teen was also fined £500 for the offences.