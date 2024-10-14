Kyle’s ‘gentle soul was too much for this world’

THE heartbroken partner of Kyle McDermott told mourners at his Requiem Mass yesterday (Sunday) that his “gentle soul was too much for this world”.

Chloe McGonagle bravely paid tribute to Mr McDermott just before his funeral concluded in St Aengus’ Church in Burt, Co Donegal, describing him as her “best friend”, and as someone who “cared deeply” for everyone in his life.

Hundreds of mourners packed into the church, while many more stood outside in the cold October air to bid an emotional farewell to Mr McDermott, whom, it was heard, idolised his family.

Advertisement

Mr McDermott (24), originally from Burt, died following an altercation in the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry, near Strabane shortly after 11.30pm, on Sunday last.

Daniel Patrick Hanna (24), of Victoria Road, Strabane, has been charged with Mr McDermott’s manslaughter. Hanna was remanded in custody to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court via videolink on Thursday, October 31.

Addressing mourners, Ms McGonagle said, “Kyle, you were my best friend in the world. We fell in love instantly. You made me the happiest girl in the world, you made every day brighter just by being in it.

“You cared so deeply for everyone in your life, and you idolised your family. Everyone who ever met you, adored you.”

Ms McGonagle praised Mr McDermott’s parents, Stephen and Claire, adding, “Your parents raised a kind and gentle soul, and they should be so incredibly proud.

“Thanks for always looking after me, and for showing me unconditional love.

“We had so many plans for the future but your gentle soul was too much for this world.”

Advertisement

Curate, Rev Paddy Baker, welcomed Fr Declan Boland to Mr McDermott’s Requiem Mass. Fr Boland retired in August, having served as Camus Parish Priest at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Strabane for 25 years.

Rev Baker said the entire community had been left devastated by the loss of Mr McDermott, so suddenly and so tragically.

Readings were offered by Mr McDermott’s sister, Stephanie and his godfather, Paul.

Addressing mourners, Rev Baker said Mr McDermott had a “infectious smile”.

“As you and I know, Kyle was one of the purest, kindest souls you or I could ever meet. He had an infectious smile which could light up a room.

“Chloe was the love of his life. They met in Liverpool and never left each other’s side since.”

Rev Baker told of how Mr McDermott was ambitious, but also very humble.

“Kyle’s passion was to drive a digger. His dream was to own his own business and call it K Mac Constructions. He learned everything he knew from his daddy. He had many talents but he was also very humble.

“Kyle also had a very artistic side, he loved to draw and he had so many talents. He was his mammy’s blue-eyed boy.

“I offer my sympathy also to Fr Declan Boland. It is very hard to put into words; to lose someone so tragically and so suddenly.

“We pray that Kyle’s gentle and kind soul will find happiness with God in heaven.”

gifts

Poignantly, gifts brought to the altar in celebration of Mr McDermott’s life included a digger and a sketch.

Mr McDermott’s cousin, Christopher, said the McDermott and McGonagle families are “forever indebted” to the care provided by the emergency services in Mr McDermott’s final moments.

“We are forever indebted to the amazing ambulance personnel staff who treated Kyle with the utmost of respect in his final moments,” he said.

He thanked all those who sympathised with them on the sudden and tragic loss of Mr McDermott, the kindness of neighbours and friends who called to the house, and those who helped with food and parking arrangements.

“We appreciate those who came home and those who have sent Mass cards.

“As a family we are heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful Kyle. There will never be a day that he will not be on our minds or in our hearts.”

After Requiem Mass, Mr McDermott was laid to rest in Burt Cemetery.

Appeal

Meanwhile, Detective Inspector Hazel Miller has made a specific and direct appeal to the occupants of a blue-coloured car parked on the Victoria Road, near the scene of the altercation.

“We believe that an occupant captured mobile footage of the incident.

“Kyle, at just 24-years-old, was a young man in his prime when his life was cut short, leaving a family and friends heartbroken.

“I am appealing, in the first instance, to the driver and passengers of that car to please contact us on 101 as soon as possible, as your support could greatly assist our enquiries.

“I will also take the opportunity to extend a reminder to anyone who was in the Victoria Road area on Sunday night between 6pm and midnight to come forward with any information or footage you may have. Please quote reference 1670 of 06/10/24.”

Information can also be provided to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/5dUyi.