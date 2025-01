EFFORTS are underway to uncover rare photographs of some of the Tyrone’s most significant gaelic football teams for a landmark project celebrating its Ulster and All-Ireland achievements.

Among the most sought-after images is one of the 1934 Minor team, which captured Tyrone’s first-ever Ulster title nearly a century ago.

The project, spearheaded by Tyrone GAA, aims to showcase over 100 team photographs, commemorating milestones in the county’s history at the GAA Centre in Garvaghey. Other missing photographs include the 1976 Vocational Schools team, which won the Ulster title, the 1989 Vocational Schools team, and the 1997 Tyrone Ladies team which reached the All-Ireland Junior Final.

Advertisement

Tyrone GAA’s Operations manager, Niall Muldoon, has contacted all the clubs in the county to see if they can help in the search, and to clarify the full names of some of the players involved. In total, there will be more than 100 team photographs and these will be erected at the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvaghey.

“For over a year now, a dedicated group has been engrossed in collecting the team photographs for a project to display our Ulster and All-Ireland winning sides, as well as many others from our proud history of gaelic games in the county,” Mr Muldoon said.

“This has involved sourcing photographs and squad lists from almost 100 years. The group are now asking for assistance to help fill the small number of blanks that remain.”

A deadline of tomorrow has been set to fill in the remaining blanks, before the photographs are erected at the GAA Centre.