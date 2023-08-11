Final farewell to Tyrone legend ‘Big Art’

THE funeral of one of the most important figures in the history of gaelic games took place in St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon earlier this afternoon (Friday)

Art McRory, who was best known for the indelible mark he made on Tyrone GAA, was described during the service as someone who “always had an eye open to the needs of others.”

Mourners sat in silence as the presiding Dean Kevin Donaghy gave an overview of the public and private life of the man known affectionately as ‘Big Art’.

The homily touched upon his talent as a footballer, honesty as a manager, and kindness as a family man and friend.

Following a service that was beautifully decorated by the music of Dungannon Comhaltas, the three time Tyrone manager’s coffin was taken to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Donaghmore, where he was finally laid to rest.