Charity appeal finds its form

IRELAND’S horseracing community has rallied around a Sion Mills family who lost both their mother and father to illness at the beginning of this year.

Racing royalty such as JP McManus are among those who have donated ‘truly extraordinary’ prizes for a draw which will raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Ashlene Canning’s parents, Joan and Gerry Kennedy, both died within the first few months of 2022.

While Gerry lived with cancer for a number of years, it was Joan who passed away first, tragically succumbing to pancreatic cancer only a few months after her diagnosis.

But this unfathomable family tragedy has not been wholly without positivity, because Ashlene, who for over 23 years has worked for Ladbrokes, has been shown astounding support from what she warmly calls ‘the horseracing fraternity’.

“The support we have received for this draw has been beyond anything that I expected, in terms of the prizes which have been donated and the number of tickets we’ve sold,” said Ashlene.

Some of the prizes include a framed fine art print of JP McManus’ five Cheltenham champion hurdle winners; four flexi tickets for Punchestown; and, among other things, a signed whip from Frankie Dettori.

“When mummy was diagnosed, her decline was rapid, but MacMillan were by her side constantly, comforting her in whatever way they could. They were invaluable,” remarked Ashlene.

MacMillan rely on public generosity, and Ashlene said that the NHS, and all of the patients, rely on charities such as MacMillan.

“The extent to which normal people end up depending on charities like MacMillan is staggering; we need to support them.”

Ashlene tells a story which is demonstrative of the close-knit nature of Ireland’s horseracing community.

“I worked with Ladbrokes in Strabane and Omagh for years; a career through which I’ve made many great friends,” she said.

“I’m also always keen to get to a few big events every year, and coming out of the lockdowns I resolved, by way of bucket list, to go to more racing and to do some charity work through the shop.”

Ashlene signed off on the first half of the list quickly enough, when she, Joan, her son Oscar and daughter Darcy became four of the 500 people to attended the Killarney races

“It was unreal,” she said. “Darcy met the magnificent jockey, Rachel Blackmore and was gifted her winning goggles!”

This left only the charity dimension to be fulfilled.

“I’ve built up a good relationship with many stable lads and lasses from going to the races over the years, and for this raffle, I’ve called on every one of them!” laughed Ashlene.

“I hope the support continues to flood in. Mum always supported MacMillan, and she’d love to know that she still is.”

You can buy tickets fro the draw at £5 each from of the Ladbroke betting shops in Omagh or Strabane, and they can also be got for Nisa in Newtownstewart. Alternatively, you can Paypal christinemaguire1989@gmail.com