Clever Isabel achieves top award in Mandarin

A CLEVER young lady who simply ‘loves languages’ is celebrating after receiving a special award for coming top in her year group in Mandarin Chinese.

Isabel Davis, who lives between Ardstraw and Newtownstewart, shone during her Mandarin Chinese ‘Youth Chinese Test’ (YCT) at Level 1, facilitated by South West College, for Year Eight students across the area.

The hard-working Omagh Academy pupil was presented with her accolade during the the college’s ‘Celebration of Success’ event recently.

Cheering her on throughout the sparkling event – and indeed the year – were Isabel’s delighted parents, Emma and Ryan Davis, and Sonja Henderson, modern languages co-ordinator at Omagh Academy.

Isabel’s tutor, Cai Wen, was full of praise for her student – commending both her superb listening skills, and her willingness to help her fellow students.

Cai further acknowledged Isabel’s keenness to review all of the material she learned in her classes.

“Congratulations, Isabel!” said a spokesperson from Omagh Academy. “What a fantastic achievement.

“We’re incredibly proud of her.”

Mandarin is taught at four levels in Omagh Academy, with classes running from 3.30pm to 4.30pm by Chinese tutors from the ‘Confucius Hub’ at South West College.

If you are interested in signing up for next year’s Mandarin Chinese classes with South West College, please get in touch with the college directly, or, if you are a student, ask your languages teachers for more details.