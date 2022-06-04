‘Hallions’ conquer their Massey tractor challenge

TWO Tyrone men have completed a unique charity challenge, and were welcomed home in style in Moy at the weekend.

To raise money for Air Ambulance NI, Denver Rafferty, from Garvaghy, outside Ballygawley, and Eamon Hamill, from Dungannon, drove 270 miles and visited 46 towns and villages, all in their Massey Ferguson 35s!

Hundreds of pounds have been raised along the way and donations can still be made on the website www.justgiving.com and searching for ‘Hallions on Tour’.