Sion Mills man injured after ‘savage’ golf club attack

A MAN has sustained injuries to his face and head after being beaten with golf clubs by three attackers who broke into his home in Sion Mills this morning, police have revealed.

Detectives say they are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary at an address in Primrose Park during which a man was attacked and left injured.

Then incident was reported to police shortly after 9.15am and involved three men who forced entry to the address and attacked the male occupant with golf clubs.

He sustained injuries to his face and head.

The ordeal is reported to have lasted for around 15 minutes before the suspects fled.

The NI Ambulance Service attended the scene to treat the victim and police remain in the area conducting enquiries.

Detective Inspector Finlay said, “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim in what appears to have been a savage attack.

“We’re working to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive and we appeal to anyone who was in the area this morning, prior to or around 9am and saw anything suspicious to call us.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who saw a grey-coloured Mercedes in the area around this time, or captured its movements on their dash cam.”

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 422 of 06/07/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.