This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Strule Campus delay costing schools ‘large sums of money’

  • 29 September 2022
Strule Campus delay costing schools ‘large sums of money’
The Strule Shared Education Campus, Omagh. JasMc
Thomas MaherBy Thomas Maher - 29 September 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Local principals delighted with GCSE pupils Former pupil appointed principal of rural school Community rallies to help Paralympian Johnny Historic Omagh property put up for sale

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY