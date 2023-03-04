‘Trafficked from Monaghan and held against my will’

One of the five suspects charged with offences relating to a cannabis farm in Cookstown claims to be a victim of human trafficking that has been held against his will.

Five men have appeared before a special court sitting after police discovered a cannabis farm in the Tulnacross Road area of Cookstown, involving a significant operation with helicopter footage picking up an item being thrown into a hedge which turned out to be a gun and ammunition.

One of those accused claims he is a victim of human trafficking having been transported from Monaghan and held against his will.

Robertas Sciolokovas from Knockamell Park, Armagh, Tautvydis Skinderis 28 Festival Road, Portadown, Zidrunas Sauklys and Renaldas Talocka both of no fixed abode are jointly charged with cultivating cannabis, false imprisonment, assault causing actual bodily harm, possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances and dishonesty diverting and using electricity.

Sauklys is further accused of illegal entry into UK in breach of a Deportation Order.

The fifth defendant, Simas Skulmis of Tullnacross Road, Cookstown, who claims to have been trafficked, is charged with cultivating cannabis, dishonestly using electricity, possessing a firearm in public and illegal entry into the UK in breach of a Deportation Order.

A detective constable told Dungannon Magistrates Court that all charges could be connected to the accussed.

She explained police were called to a request for help by Skulmis and on arrival at the Cookstown property found him with a number of facial injuries.

While he was engaging with police four males were observed fleeing from the house on foot, all of whom were pursued and detained.

Skulmis was taken to hospital for treatment and, when later interviewed, he claimed to have been trafficked from Monaghan and held against his will.

He said from what he observed in the Cookstown house, “There may have been cannabis cultivation going on”, and made reference to a firearm in the property, which he contended was pointed at him, but he refused to say which of the four men had done so.

The court heard how helicopter footage had observed an item being thrown into a hedge, and, after searching the relevant area, found a handgun and ammunition.

The detective confirmed that a check showed Skulmis was deported in May 2022 as a result of criminal convictions.

He was part of a scheme in England whereby a prison sentence could be shortened if the individual agreed to be deported which meant no return to the UK. By being in Northern Ireland he has breached these conditions.

However, the detective confirmed it is acknowledged that Skulmis is claiming to have been trafficked and referrals have been made to specialist PSNI officers and the Home Office.

With the exception of Skinderis, there were no applications for bail at this time due to issues around suitable addresses.

Skinderis was released to reside at his Portadown address while the others were remanded in custody and will apply for bail at a later date.

All will appear again on 29 March.