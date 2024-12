A 28-YEAR-OLD man from Beragh has been put on probation for 18 months after giving his ex-partner two black eyes.

At Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Harry Allen of Radergan Road, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault, aggravated by domestic abuse.

The court heard that, on June 21, police were made aware of an incident of domestic violence when they attended with the victim.

Upon speaking with the woman they observed her to have two black eyes.

When questioned, the victim said they were caused by her partner, Allen, and said he had also assaulted her a few weeks prior in a bar by pushing her.

Allen was later arrested and made full admissions to the allegations in interview.

Defence counsel Joe McCann, instructed by solicitor Michael Fahy, highlighted Allen’s clear criminal record and noted that his early plea was unusual for cases of domestic violence.

“Many defendants clamp up and say nothing, waiting to see what the complainant will do before deciding whether to plead guilty or see if the victim will give evidence in court.

“This defendant didn’t do that. He made admissions right away in the police interview,” Mr McCann said, adding that it saved the victim the stress of giving evidence in court.

District Judge Magill noted the pre-sentence report’s detail that it was Allen’s first relationship, adding that it ‘did not go well’.

However, the judge observed that the court took a ‘dim view’ of domestic violence.

Taking into account the Beragh man’s clear record and early plea, judge Magill sentenced Allen to 18 months of probation, specifying that if the defendant enters a new relationship he must inform his probation officer.