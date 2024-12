The Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor John McClaughry, has hosted a reception for the Errigal Ciaran Under 15 Girls Team in recognition of becoming Féile Peile Na nÓg Champions 2024.

Speaking at the event, Cllr McClaughry paid tribute to the girls and their management team.

“The Feile is about encouraging participation and inclusion in the sport as well as providing you with the opportunity to compete against other clubs, counties and provinces. This is important as it combines the key elements of competition and fun,” he said.

“Being part of a sports team not only promotes positive physical and mental wellbeing but it also encourages you to become a better team player and listener, build resilience and value the contribution that each player brings to the team. Every player brings something different and when you combine these you build a strong team that can enjoy success.

“I would like to commend the coaches, management and backroom team for all your work and for sharing your knowledge and experience to enable the girls to compete at the highest level and enjoy success.

“I would also like to commend each and every player in the team for the part you played in bringing the All Ireland Feile title back to Errigal Ciaran. You have all shown great talent and dedication to training and on the field which is not easy as you have other competing personal and school demands.”