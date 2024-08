FOUR people arrested in connection to human trafficking offences in Ballymena and Omagh have been charged to court.

Detectives from the Police Service’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit have today charged four people to court as part of an operation to target human trafficking.

Three men, aged 27, 31 and 52, and a 21-year-old woman were arrested yesterday following searches in Ballymena and Omagh.

All four accused will appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday) to face the charges of controlling prostitution for gain and using criminal property.

All charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly said, “We believe the organised crime group coaxed Romanian women to travel to Northern Ireland with the false promise of a better quality of life. The shocking reality is that, upon arrival, the women have been forced into prostitution and exploited.

“From this operation we have, so far, identified and offered safeguarding to one female victim, but we believe there are others yet to be identified.”

Detective Inspector Miskelly continued, “Organised crime groups involved in human trafficking typically seek to identify, groom and exploit individuals. They prey upon those who are in any way vulnerable.

“Victims’ hopes of a better life are abruptly shattered, and instead they are treated appallingly. Innocent people are treated like commodities. They are forced to engage in sexual activity, with money made going straight into the pockets of criminals.

“Whilst the brothels linked to this group were located in Ballymena and Omagh, we believe that victims may have been transported to various locations throughout the country for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

“Unfortunately, we suspect there are more victims yet to be identified and our investigation will continue.”