Two events are being held in Tyrone today for those affected by Storm Darragh at the weekend.

Many homes across the North are still without power as a result of the strong winds.

NIE Networks engineers have been escalated all weekend following sustained high winds which caused power cuts for 95,000 customers in total.

Community assistance centres are being offered by NIE Networks today from noon – 2pm and 5-7pm to provide assistance to those still without power:

The venues include Omagh Leisure Centre and Dungannon Leisure Centre.

The centres will offer warm drinks, charging and changing facilities and NIE Networks staff will be on hand to answer any queries.

Anyone who requires electricity for medical care will also be able to sign up to the NIE Networks Medical Customer Care Register.

In addition, around 150 NIE Networks employees will be on the ground across Northern Ireland providing welfare visits starting with those on their Medical Customer Care Register.

The company estimates that the vast majority of customers will be restored this evening with potential that small pockets will remain off supply into Tuesday.

The public are reminded to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment, keep children and animals away and to report any incidents of damage immediately to the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.