Jody Gormley’s funeral: Tyrone legend’s “gift” for helping others

JODY Gormley had a “gift” for helping and always looking for the good in people, his funeral was told today.

The former Tyrone GAA star died on Tuesday just a few weeks after revealing he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The 53-year-old Trillick man guided his native club to the Tyrone Senior Football title last year and told his players about his cancer diagnosis following his team’s defeat in this season’s county final.

Jody, who played for Tyrone in the 1995 All-Ireland final and won two All-Ireland Under-21 titles with his county, spoke openly about his diagnosis, telling the BBC’s GAA podcast The GAA Social he had “no fear of dying whatsoever”.

Jody’s love of Trillick was at the centre of his Requiem Mass this morning at Good Shepherd Church in Belfast, where he had lived for many years.

His coffin was draped in a Trillick jersey and before the Mass began relatives of Jody’s brought forward other significant items, including family photographs and one of his many GAA medals.

In his homily at today’s Mass, Father Brendan Hickland, parish priest of the Holy Rosary parish in Belfast, said Jody, who overcame a stroke earlier this year, had a “marvellous influence” on so many people.

“These tumultuous weeks I’m sure have made each of us stop and look a little deeper below the surface at what goes on.

“I know I have been praying, as have many of you that a miracle could possibly have happened for Jody.

“I think he may have thought after the stroke and that remarkable recovery that seemed to cause disbelief among those in America at the time when they saw his scans.

“I think he himself thought that perhaps this was something he could beat.

“Our prayers were not to be answered for this miracle, but I have a very strong belief that another prayer was answered.

“A prayer Jody himself prayed a long time ago as a younger man.

“That prayer he prayed over and over again, he tells us, praying that he would have some confidence in his life, more confidence in himself.

“And that prayer that he made over and over again was surely, you’ll agree, answered in bucket loads.”

Fr Hickland said Jody was to realise he had a “gift” for helping people.

“The legendary nudges, the words of encouragement, thoughtful, small and large, acts of kindness. An arm around the shoulder of someone to let them know he was there for them.

“That transformed him as did that answer to prayer into a leader, a natural teacher and a role model for especially those younger members of our gathering today.

“Jody always looked out for the good in other people. He was an encourager, not a criticiser.

“When looking for the good in other people, he did what he could possibly do to frequently draw out those gifts and talents that he saw again beneath the surface of people’s lives.

“He did that as a constant supportive presence for family, friends, colleagues and anyone who passed his path of life.

“Often too with that unique sense of humour. Sometimes dark, sometimes maybe with a sting in its tail.

“We, I am sure, have met people in life who can drain us by their negativity, pull us down a little bit by that attitude.

“Jody was a radiator. Jody radiated vigour for life, energy, enthusiasm, love, selfless, self-giving, always trying to do what was right in an honest and open way, working for the best interests of others.

“A team player, through and through.”

Jody is survived by his wife Deirdre, children Áine, James and Niamh, mother Sheila, brothers Damien and Eoin, sister Anita and other family members.

Fr Hickland paid tribute to Jody’s family at today’s service.

“I know Jody said to you all you were strong, but I would go beyond that again and say your dignity, your thoughtfulness and your welcome to all of us who have been able to visit your home in the midst of your own pain and tiredness and emotion has been a wonderful encouragement to us and an outstanding example.

“Jody knew how tough it was to leave you and, as I said, he knows there are tough days ahead of you.

“But love does not come to an end and I hope your love for Jody and his love for you will always be a source of strength in the tough times ahead.”

Following the Mass in Belfast, Jody’s remains are to be taken this afternoon to St. Macartan’s graveyard in Trillick for burial.