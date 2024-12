A MAN in his 50s is in hospital with a serious head injury following an incident last night in Ballygawley.

The PSNI said the man was seriously assaulted with what has been described as a metal grate.

The incident happened on Thursday, shortly before 7pm, outside a pub on the Main Street.

The victim is in hospital being treated for a serious head injury.

Police have appealed for information.

A police spokesperson said: “The suspect made off in the direction of Ballygawley roundabout before police arrived.

“He is described as a man aged in his 40s with a large build and wearing dark jeans, a light hoody and light trainers.”