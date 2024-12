A 56-year-old man involved in a road crash in Co Tyrone yesterday has died.

Police have confirmed the man, who was involved in the single vehicle collision at Fyfin Road at Victoria Bridge around 2.15pm on Thursday, has died as a result of his injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the collision.

“Police would ask anyone who witnessed a red Audi A5 in the area around the time of the collision, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 897 19/12/24.

“You can also report online: https://www.psni.police.uk/report”