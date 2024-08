Four fire engines attended a serious incident at an over-55 independent living complex in Strabane last night (Friday), which resulted in one casualty a number of residents having to spend the night in elsewhere.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to a report at 8.10pm of an unfolding incident at Colman Fold in the Melmount Road area of the town.

On arrival, six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets to extinguish the blaze at the unit, which offers apartment style accommodation specially designed for over 55s who want to live independently with the reassurance of 24 hour support.

WeAreTyrone understand that at least one casualty was removed from the affected area and a number of other residents had to seek alternative accommodation for the night.