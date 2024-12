The Police Ombudsman is investigating an allegation that a teenager was kicked about the head by a police officer during a night out in Co Tyrone.

The Irish News is reporting the alleged incident took place in the early hours of last Sunday morning in Cookstown.

The Irish News report suggests a short clip of the alleged incident shows a uniformed PSNI officer kicking the 16-year-old in the head during an arrest operation.

Advertisement

Lawyers for the teenager claim he has been left with “serious injuries” and have lodged a complaint with the Police Ombudsman.

In a statement to the Irish News, the PSNI said: “A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault on police, following a disturbance in Cookstown in the early hours of Sunday.

“The disturbance occurred after patrol officers stopped to assist an injured man in the James Street area.

“The boy was later released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

“The PSNI have self-referred this incident to the Office of the Police Ombudsman and as such it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”