A section of a car park in Omagh is to close later today for essential maintence.

Users of the Johnston Park Car Park are being asked to take note of the situation.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh & Omagh District Council said: “All of the spaces adjacent to the hedge in Johnston Park East Car Park in Omagh will be closed from 5pm on Saturday 14 December 2024 and will reopen at 6pm on Sunday 15 December 2024 for essential maintenance. Parking will be available at Johnston Park West or Foundary Lane Car Parks.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”