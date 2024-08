POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle collision in the Sandholes Road area in Cookstown which happened today at approximately 2.50pm.

The road remains closed and emergency services are on the scene.

A police spokesperson said, “Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Sandholes Road area of Cookstown at approximately 2.50pm today, Wednesday 14th August.

Advertisement

The road is currently closed at the Sandholes roundabout while emergency services attend the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with footage that could assist enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 881 of 14/08/24.”