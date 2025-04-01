Sinn Féin councillor condemns threatening graffiti

Sinn Féin councillor Catherine Kelly has slammed threatening graffiti which has appeared in Omagh and includes a target symbol and the initials of what has been described as a ‘fringe fascist group’.

The graffiti was scrawled on a wall on the Cookstown Road area of the town.

This is the latest in a number of threats issued against community and elected representatives, with racist graffiti appearing last week in both the Omagh and Coalisland area.

Advertisement

“The sinister display of a cross sight is a clear threat and attempt to create fear,” said Cllr Kelly.

“Elected representatives, like everyone, should be free to do their work and represent their constituents free from threats, fear or intimidation.

“The vast majority of people in Omagh stand squarely against racism and the vile attitudes associated with it.

“Racism is a scourge on our society. It must be rejected and stopped now.

“I have contacted the PSNI to ensure this disgraceful threatening graffiti is removed and properly investigated.”

Following the appearance of the graffiti, a group known as ‘Republicans Against Antifa’ shared a post on social media in which they took responsibility for the attack.

It stated: “Members of Republicans Against Antifa were out in Omagh recently.

Advertisement

“This time attacking Sinn Féin for their collaboration with British state forces during a recent leaflet drop in Antrim.”

Police have confirmed that they have received a report regarding the incident and have asked anyone with any information to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 707 of 31/03/25.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.