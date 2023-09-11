Three arrested following assault in Omagh supermarket

Three men have been arrested and one of them taken to hospital following an altercation in an Omagh supermarket this afternoon.

In a statement following the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said, “Three men have been arrested following an assault in the Kevlin Road area of Omagh earlier today, Monday 11th September.

“Just before 2pm, officers attended the scene within four minutes of receiving the initial report and separated three men involved in an altercation before making the arrests.

“It is understood that the assault started inside a shop between two men before moving outside where a third man became involved. One of the men was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The three men – aged 21, 22 and 23 – remain in police custody at this time.

“Anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries or who witnessed this altercation is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1086 11/09/23. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”